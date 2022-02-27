CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $339.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s quarterly revenue was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. CarGurus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.310-$0.330 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $46.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.30. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $47.18.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

In related news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $312,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 283,461 shares of company stock valued at $10,306,992. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 275.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 14,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

