CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.310-$0.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $390 million-$410 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $302.22 million.CarGurus also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.31-$0.33 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CARG traded up $14.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 8,919,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $47.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,322.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.71.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $339.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CarGurus from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $357,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,461 shares of company stock worth $10,306,992. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CarGurus by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CarGurus by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 56,703 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CarGurus by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in CarGurus by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 52,871 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

