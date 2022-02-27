CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. CarParts.com has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $428.73 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.56.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CarParts.com by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,549,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,445,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,784,000 after acquiring an additional 373,946 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,188,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 201,453 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 127.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 336,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 188,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in CarParts.com by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,435,382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,076,000 after purchasing an additional 117,613 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CarParts.com (Get Rating)

CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.