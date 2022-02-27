CarParts.com (PRTS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.32. CarParts.com has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $428.73 million, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.56.
Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTS shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
About CarParts.com (Get Rating)
CarParts.com, Inc operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. Its products include Collision Parts, Engine Parts, Performance Parts and Accessories. The firm also sells auto parts to collision repair shops, markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributor, and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CarParts.com (PRTS)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.