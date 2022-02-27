Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Posts Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carter’s had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:CRI traded up $9.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.91. 1,326,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.35. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $80.50 and a twelve month high of $116.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Carter’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Carter’s by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,361 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Carter’s by 349.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,324,000 after buying an additional 86,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Carter's Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

