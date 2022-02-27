Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.100-$0.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $380 million-$430 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $397.21 million.

Casa Systems stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 223,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,942. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $352.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casa Systems will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Casa Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Casa Systems by 334.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Casa Systems by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Casa Systems in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Casa Systems by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Casa Systems by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19,675 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

