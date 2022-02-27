Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASY opened at $186.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.80. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.95 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 17.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.09.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

