Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of CLDX stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.77.
In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.