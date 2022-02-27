Celldex Therapeutics (CLDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 2.77.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Crowley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,823 shares of company stock valued at $851,920. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 36,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 26,369 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 52,637 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,533,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.