Centerra Gold Inc. (CG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on March 25th

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

TSE CG opened at C$11.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.50 billion and a PE ratio of -4.84. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$13.00 price target on Centerra Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.77.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

