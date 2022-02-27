Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.95.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
