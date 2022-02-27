Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

NYSE:CGAU opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 9,954 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 14,673 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 51,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after buying an additional 144,945 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CGAU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.78.

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

