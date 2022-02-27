Centiva Capital LP Buys Shares of 9,104 MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 76,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,891 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after buying an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $77.71 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.20 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

