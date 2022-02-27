Centiva Capital LP Grows Stock Position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC)

Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Healthcare Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCC – Get Rating) by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned about 0.51% of Healthcare Capital worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HCCC. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Capital by 1,223.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after buying an additional 1,223,082 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the third quarter worth $7,551,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Capital in the second quarter valued at $6,755,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,878,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,385,000. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Healthcare Capital stock opened at $10.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. Healthcare Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $11.89.

Healthcare Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

