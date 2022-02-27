Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Gores Technology Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.20% of Gores Technology Partners as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth $99,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the second quarter worth $197,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners during the third quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPA opened at $9.77 on Friday. Gores Technology Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83.

Gores Technology Partners, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

