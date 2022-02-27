Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 19,885 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 173.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after acquiring an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $40,240,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,323,000 after purchasing an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 163.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,378,000 after acquiring an additional 399,359 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 385,217 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.03 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43.

