Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $50.74. The company has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.00.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

