Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 712,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 604,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,832 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 579,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,199,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total value of $563,847.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $353.53.

ESS opened at $324.62 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.63 and a 12-month high of $359.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $334.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.73.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

