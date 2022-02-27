Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total value of $214,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LDOS opened at $97.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average is $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $108.83.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

