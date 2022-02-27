Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 108.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,032,000 after acquiring an additional 80,781 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF opened at $153.59 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $116.67 and a 1 year high of $177.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.08 and a 200-day moving average of $156.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $221.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

