Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 5.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,756,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,061,000 after buying an additional 45,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTR. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.26.

Nutrien stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $81.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

