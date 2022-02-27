Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,153,000 after acquiring an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1,648.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,266,000 after acquiring an additional 15,527 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,077 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ESS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $351.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $366.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.53.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $324.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $334.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.73. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.63 and a 52 week high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

