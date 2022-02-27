Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDY. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.80.

Shares of TDY opened at $428.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $354.17 and a fifty-two week high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

