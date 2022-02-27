Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,260 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albar Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 404.5% during the third quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 252,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after buying an additional 202,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,336,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,137,000 after buying an additional 534,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,109,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,780,000 after buying an additional 83,379 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 23.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 302,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,710,000 after buying an additional 57,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.26.

Nutrien stock opened at $81.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.81. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $81.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 46.46%.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

