Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 119 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $5,115,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 22.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 61.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $137.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.71. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

