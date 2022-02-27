Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLTR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $3,976,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 563,951 shares of company stock valued at $8,688,235. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $11.47 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a PE ratio of -42.48 and a beta of 6.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $432.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

