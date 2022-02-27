Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,286 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in eBay were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in eBay by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in eBay by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in eBay by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in eBay by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 155,925 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 116,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on eBay from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

