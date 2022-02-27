Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,311 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,733 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,238 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after purchasing an additional 323,788 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.09.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.92 and a twelve month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total transaction of $1,880,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total value of $2,534,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,048 shares of company stock valued at $42,861,117.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

