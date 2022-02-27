Cetera Investment Advisers Cuts Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.9% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAL opened at $41.54 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.93% and a negative return on equity of 125.82%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.53) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

