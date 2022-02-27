Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.03 Million Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 350.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 2.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 605,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,681 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 297.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 17,722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ally Financial by 12.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 795,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,623,000 after buying an additional 88,181 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 20.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALLY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

ALLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $556,311.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

