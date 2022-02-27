Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,828,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 35,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 93.9% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

