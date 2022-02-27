Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 17,779 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,779 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Water Resources ETF worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $51.98 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $46.37 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day moving average of $56.80.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

