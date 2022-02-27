Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 23.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,753 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COIN. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 45.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,767,013 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,084,400,000 after buying an additional 1,489,311 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 38.9% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,758,975 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,294,000 after buying an additional 1,333,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 173.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,868,164 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $424,970,000 after buying an additional 1,185,238 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,336,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $304,048,000 after buying an additional 323,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $254,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total transaction of $253,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Emilie Choi sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $1,880,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 over the last ninety days.

Shares of COIN stock opened at $176.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $256.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.09.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.