Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading Down 3.9%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.40. 56,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.
Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Champion Iron (CHPRF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.