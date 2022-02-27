Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CHPRF) Trading Down 3.9%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CHPRF – Get Rating) fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.29 and last traded at $4.40. 56,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 79% from the average session volume of 31,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.93.

Champion Iron Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHPRF)

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on March 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

