Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Charah Solutions, Inc. is a provider of environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry with operations in coal-fired and nuclear power generation. Charah Solutions, Inc. is based in Louisville, KY. “

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Charah Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHRA opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $175.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.25. Charah Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Charah Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charah Solutions during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Charah Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Charah Solutions in the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Charah Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mission-critical environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It also offers on-site, essential services that enable clients to continue operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charah Solutions (CHRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.