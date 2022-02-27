Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

NYSE SCHW opened at $85.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.30. The company has a market cap of $155.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 31.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total value of $536,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after buying an additional 13,292 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 15.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

