Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.19% of Chase worth $30,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Chase by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chase by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 59,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,110,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 11.5% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 12.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $292,250 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CCF opened at $91.71 on Friday. Chase Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Chase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

