Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 463,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,409,000 after purchasing an additional 26,499 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 426,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,818 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,005,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 239,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,350,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CHE opened at $480.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $486.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.26. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $403.00 and a fifty-two week high of $539.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 8.53%.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

