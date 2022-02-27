Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.100-$19.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $19.10-$19.50 EPS.

NYSE CHE opened at $480.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $486.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $477.26. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

