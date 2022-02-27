Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.100-$19.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Chemed also updated its FY22 guidance to $19.10-$19.50 EPS.

Shares of CHE traded up $21.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $480.78. The company had a trading volume of 98,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,410. Chemed has a 52 week low of $403.00 and a 52 week high of $539.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $486.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $477.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.17. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The company had revenue of $541.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chemed will post 19.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

In other news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total value of $266,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

