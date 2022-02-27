Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.10-$19.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.74. Chemed also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $19.100-$19.500 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $496.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $21.79 on Friday, hitting $480.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,410. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $486.50 and a 200-day moving average of $477.31. Chemed has a 12-month low of $403.00 and a 12-month high of $539.87.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.53%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.43, for a total transaction of $266,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chemed by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Chemed by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

