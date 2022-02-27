ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,053,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.51% of ChemoCentryx worth $18,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in ChemoCentryx by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 34,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 355,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 288.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 6,528 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

In related news, Director James L. Tyree sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $30.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $70.21.

ChemoCentryx Profile (Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.