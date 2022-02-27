Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New $14.05 Million Investment in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 555,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,050,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Stevanato Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,213,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,099,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,452,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

STVN stock opened at €16.25 ($18.47) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €18.58 and a 200 day moving average price of €22.39. Stevanato Group Spa has a fifty-two week low of €14.38 ($16.34) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

