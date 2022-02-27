Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.33. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $3.62 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $7.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.32 to $8.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $9.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on C. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,488,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,096,826. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 204.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $282,258,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $273,394,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Citigroup by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

