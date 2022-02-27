Citigroup Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $18.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 75.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PSNL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Personalis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.88.

Get Personalis alerts:

Personalis stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $460.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.55.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative net margin of 68.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Personalis will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Stephen West sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $1,365,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Personalis by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Personalis by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Personalis by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Personalis in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.