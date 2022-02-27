City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Mark Dwyer Sells 12,500 Shares

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) insider Mark Dwyer sold 12,500 shares of City of London Investment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.26), for a total transaction of £66,750 ($90,779.27).

CLIG opened at GBX 510 ($6.94) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.46 million and a P/E ratio of 13.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 508.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 516. City of London Investment Group PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 450.60 ($6.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 579.91 ($7.89). The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

