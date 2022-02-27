City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues Earnings Results

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $9.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. City Office REIT had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. City Office REIT updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.560-$1.600 EPS.
Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. 297,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,081. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market cap of $764.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.43%.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.
About City Office REIT
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
