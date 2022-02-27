Civeo (CVEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO opened at $21.97 on Friday. Civeo has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a PE ratio of -24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

CVEO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,750 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $53,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,134 shares of company stock valued at $2,239,838. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

