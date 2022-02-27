Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 58.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.29.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $16.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.34.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 63.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 12,206,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,846 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 22.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,429,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,203 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 239.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,059,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,538 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,779,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,563 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 82.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,044,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 923,988 shares during the period. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.