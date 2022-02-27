CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,689 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after acquiring an additional 880,410 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after purchasing an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $239.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.48.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 49.25%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total transaction of $351,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,900 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,919 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.15.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

