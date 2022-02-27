Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,526.54.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.