Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Rating Increased to Hold at Societe Generale

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2022

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCHGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 3,100 ($42.16) to GBX 2,900 ($39.44) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,526.54.

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at $28.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 12 month low of $26.70 and a 12 month high of $39.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.