Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Given New $360.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.59% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Coinbase Global’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $444.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coinbase Global from $288.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $342.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN opened at $176.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $155.92 and a 1 year high of $429.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 46.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Coinbase Global will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.60, for a total value of $253,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 64,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.11, for a total value of $20,261,974.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,048 shares of company stock worth $42,861,117 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 106,619 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $24,254,000 after acquiring an additional 53,800 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

