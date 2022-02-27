Coldstack Hits 24-Hour Volume of $210,357.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Coldstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001794 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $210,357.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 12% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001912 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00046000 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,604.86 or 0.06910917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,603.12 or 0.99764208 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00045678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00053257 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003130 BTC.

About Coldstack

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using US dollars.

